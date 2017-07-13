Snapdragon 845-Powered Galaxy S9 Appears on Geekbench As Samsung SM-G9650

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Samsung Galaxy S9 isn’t expected to launch till next year, so you should understand our surprise when we saw it appear on Geekbench today.

Seeing the Galaxy S9 is half of the surprise as it brings along the yet-to-be announced Snapdragon 845 (sdm845). Qualcomm has switched back to a quad-core for the 845 and it is clocked at 1.78GHz.

The chip is said to be built on a 7nm node but will be made by TSMC instead of Samsung. Reason for that is because Samsung is switching to 8nm and not yet ready for 7nm.

The device is benchmarked as the samsung SM-G9650. It runs Android 7.1.2 and has 4GB of RAM. We can’t tell the performance of the new chip but we get to see a render script score of 7371 points. The score is low compared to that of the Galaxy S8 which is over 9000 points.

Little is known about the Galaxy S9. Information revealed so far says that it is codenamed Star while the Plus variant is named Star 2. It will also have an 8nm Exynos variant, feature thinner bezels, have a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual rear cameras.

