MIUI 9 Screenshots Leaked, Split-Screen Is Coming

Xiaomi’s custom version of android, MIUI is expected to get a new release soon. The new version called MIUI 9 has been in development for nearly a year and is rumored to launch next month.

Earlier this week we got to see what the new lock screen will look like. The image was posted by an individual on Weibo and was confirmed by the official MIUI account. Today,we have some screenshots courtesy of Androidhits that reveals some additional details about MIUI 9.

The first image is a screenshot of the about section of the phone. You might be wondering why it says MIUI 8.7.7.6 and not MIUI 9. The version number is the alpha build of MIUI 9. This is also not unusual as the non-stable version of MIUI is one figure behind the stable version.

The “About Phone” section now wears a new look. The specification details such as the screen size, resolution, battery capacity and CPU have been given icons. As you can see in the image, this is the Redmi Note 4X.

The second screenshot is of the recent apps menu. The main addition there is the split-screen icon at the top left corner. Split-screen multitasking is now a default in Android Nougat but Xiaomi has added it to MIUI 9. Reports say it will be available to devices running Marshmallow that get the MIUI 9 update.

Split-screen multitasking allows you to run two apps simultaneously. It is better appreciated if you use a large screen device like the Mi Max or Mi Max 2.

MIUI 9 is expected to launch before August 19 and debut on the Mi 6.

