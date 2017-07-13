Honor 9 Black Variant Released, Goes On Sale July 18 At VMall

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Honor‘s latest flagship Honor 9 was launched about a month ago and was officially available in four colour variants – Sea Blue, Amber Gold, Black and Seagull Gray color. The Honor 9 has since gone on sale with only the Sea Blue, Amber Gold, and Seagull Gray variants available across the different e-commerce platform. The Black color variant of the Honor 9 has now been released on Vmall, Huawei’s official e-commerce platform.

The Honor 9 Black is an exclusive edition of the sleek flagship that will only be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of appearance, the Black variant brings a whole new perspective to the looks of the Honor 9 due to the darker tone it adopts, different from the other colors that are lighter. Apart from the colour difference, the new variant comes with entirely the same design as the other variants.

Read More: Honor 9 Sales Break 1 Million Mark In Less Than A Month!

As far as the specs go, the Honor 9 features a 5.15-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Krin 960 chip. The processor is backed by either a 4GB RAM or 6 GB like n this vriant. It also comes with a 64GB or 128GB storage variant. On the camera end, the Huawei Honor 9 comes with a 20MP + 12MP dual camera setup at the rear while there is an 8MP shooter up front. The device gets its light from a 3200mAh battery and runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat. The Honor 9 Black variant’s price is set at 2,999 Yuan (∼$441) and the sales will commence on July 18 at 10.08 AM via Vmall.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: