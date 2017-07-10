Honor 9 Sales Break 1 million Mark In Less Than A Month!

Huawei’s Honor brand is proving to be a very lucrative cash cow for the company. It has been from one success story to the other for the Honor brand and the Honor 9 which was launched about a month ago has joined the winning party. Honor’s President of its Business unit has revealed via a Weibo video post that the company has been able to sell up to 1 million units of the flagship model in less than a month.

According to the Weibo post, the Honor 9 shipment surpassed 1 million units in just 28 days. The Honor president also disclosed in his post that the number of patronages was far beyond their expectations, thus leading to regular shortages of the model. He also disclosed that they would increase productivity while sticking to the high quality the brand is known for. This figure is only for the Honor 9 shipment in China and does not include the sales in Europe which is also ongoing.

Read More: The Huawei Honor 9 Is Now Available in Europe

The Honor 9 offers a lot of what the high-end flagship phones do right now, but for a much lower price. The model comes with a great design, fantastic performance and lots of nice touches which make it an impressive and affordable phone. As a reminder, the Huawei Honor 9 features a 5.15-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 960 chip with 4GB /6GB RAM as well as 64GB /128GB storage versions. The device also packs a 3200mAh battery and a dual 20MP + 12MP camera similar to the Mate 9 and Huawei P10’s but without the Leica branding while at the front, there is an 8MP sensor. Apart from The Honor 9 comes in Sea Blue, Amber Gold, Black and Seagull Gray colours and starts at 2299 Yuan (∼$338).

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: