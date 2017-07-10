Rumor: Xiaomi Planning A Third Sub-brand To Take On OPPO & Vivo

Xiaomi already releases its smartphones under either the Redmi or Mi name. Latest report says we may be getting a third sub-brand soon with the first model launching this month.

The new sub-brand has no name yet but it will take on OPPO and Vivo and have a top celebrity as its brand ambassador.

Alongside the rumor of the new line comes an image said to be of the first phone from the new sub-brand. The image shows the back of a phone with dual rear cameras and a LED flash on the left.

The camera design is almost identical to that of the OnePlus 5 as both sensors sit in a single housing that is slightly raised. We can also see a U-antenna line that runs from the left corner to the top.

Phones from the new sub-brand will most likely be sold strictly offline. Xiaomi realized a little late that offline stores are equally important causing it to lose market share to OPPO and Vivo. Now, it is working on opening Mi Home stores in all the countries where it is present.

READ MORE: Leaked Xiaomi Full Screen Phone Said to Launch Soon with SD 835, 8GB RAM

The success of the brand will not only depend on easy accessibility but also on key factors like pricing and specifications.

Xiaomi will be launching a new phone tomorrow which we think is the Mi 6 Plus. It will have a large display, a Snapdragon 800 series processor and a 4000mAh battery.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: