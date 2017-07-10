Get Bezel Less Bluboo S1 for $159.99 + some extras!

Bezel is a bad word when it comes to smartphones. Some of the manufacturers have already cut the edges of the displays to the minimum but those phones usually cost a lot of money. The Chinese manufacturer Bluboo has made a budget bezel-less smartphone and you can now get it for just $159.99 from Gearbest on its presale activity that will last until July 17th @24:00 Beijing Time(UTC+8).

The phone sports a 5.5″ 1080p panel and the phone has 90% screen-to-body ratio.

In addition, the Bluboo S1 sports pretty good specs for the price that includes a Helio P25 chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, the device has a dual camera setup that consists of one 16MP sensor and another 3MP snapper.

Also, the Gearbest’s promotion includes a chance to get some freebies with your order.

Activities:

1. Flash sale (Time and Quantity limited): @17:00 10pcs every day from 10th July to 15th July Beijing Time(UTC+8) (50pcs in total for 5 days)

2. Freebies: Bluboo S1 Cellphone and Bluetooth Headset, check the page to see rules.

3. BLUBOO ADD-ONS: Make any BLUBOO Brand Order over $99.99 and Get a Bluetooth Headset Add-On for just $9.99

Always be the first to know. Follow us: