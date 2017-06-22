The BLUBOO S8 Is A New Contender In The 18:9 Display Race

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus this year, we should expect to see more smartphones with the same 18:9 aspect ratio. Chinese company BLUBOO has entered the race with its upcoming phone, the BLUBOO S8.

The BLUBOO S8 is touted as the world’s first full-screen flagship phone powered by a MediaTek processor. The few details available says the phone will have a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with a 1440 x 720 resolution. It is said it will be powered by the still elusive Helio X30 processor.

The BLUBOO S8 will have a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model and a 6GB RAM + 128GB version. It will have dual Sony cameras on the back with dual LED flash. A leaked image of a working prototype shows it has on-screen buttons but is missing a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. So we expect the scanner is at the back.

There is no mention of a possible price range of the upcoming phone or when we should expect it.

READ MORE: BLUBOO D1 Appears in First Video: Dual Cameras on A Budget

BLUBOO has a new bezel-less phone called the S1 that is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. They are currently running a promo where 2000 units are available to be won. The promo started on June 20 and will run till June 30.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: