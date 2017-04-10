BLUBOO D1 Appears in First Video: Dual Cameras on A Budget

The BLUBOO D1 is still a few weeks from launching. To whet our appetite, BLUBOO has released a video teasing the budget dual camera smartphone.

The BLUBOO D1 has dual rear cameras just like its sibling, the BLUBOO Dual. The dual rear cameras are not the only features this sub $100 phone boasts of. It sports an aluminium back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, runs Android 7.0, and even has a cool notification light below the screen.

BLUBOO’s new phone has a 5-inch HD display, a 1.5GHz quad-core SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB ROM. Unlike other phones that use a hybrid SIM slot, the BLUBOO D1 gives you the option to insert 2 SIM cards and a SD card slot all at once. The MicroSD card slot will accept up to 256GB cards.

The dual rear Sony cameras on the BLUBOO D1 are stacked on top of each other. The fingerprint scanner which unlocks in 0.1s is positioned under the setup while a dual LED flash flanks it on the left. The main camera is an 8MP sensor while the secondary sensor is just 2MP. Both will work together to produce DSLR-quality Bokeh images. An independent vision processing unit in the phone allows you to see the depth-of-field effect in real time.

The camera in front is still unknown but BLUBOO says it can take Bokeh images too. It also boasts a softlight for clearer selfies taken in dark places.

One other amazing feature is the RGB notification light at the bottom bezel. It gives the D1 a kind of sophistication reserved for phones priced way higher than it is.

The BLUBOO D1 is one of the few phones below the $100 mark to launch with Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by a 2600mAh battery and will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold. There is no official launch date yet, neither is there a price tag, but it is expected to not cross the $100 mark.

