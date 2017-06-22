The ZTE Small Fresh 5 Brings Dual Cameras, Cool Colors & Five Physical Button

Earlier today, a new ZTE smartphone with model number V0840 showed up on TENAA. A few hours later, the V0840 was announced as the ZTE Small Fresh 5.

The ZTE Small Fresh 5 is a mid-range phone that looks similar to the Blade V8 trio launched this year. It has a 5-inch HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 mobile platform. There is a 3GB RAM variant with 16GB of built-in storage and a 4GB RAM model with 32GB ROM. Both models have a microSD card slot that accepts 128GB cards.

The ZTE Small Fresh 5 has some interesting features. It packs dual rear cameras (13MP + 2MP) spaced 20mm apart that can take bokeh pictures and 3D images. Apart the regular volume rocker and power buttons, the Small Fresh 5 has two extra physical buttons. Sadly ZTE doesn’t say what these two buttons are for. The phone also has a real time translation feature that supports up to 23 languages.

The front facing camera is a 5MP sensor and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too that can be used for payments. The phone comes with ZTE’s MiFavor UI 4.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. There is dual SIM support and under its metal body lies a 2500mAh battery.

The ZTE Small Fresh 5 is priced at ¥999 (~$146) for the 3GB model and ¥1399 (~$205) for the 4GB version. It is also available in Dark Gray and Elegant Gold. ZTE says the new phone will go on sale on July 5.

