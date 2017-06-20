ZTE Nubia M2 Play Camera Smartphone Launched with 5.5-inch Display, SD 435, Stellar 13 MP Cam, Strong Build

After launching the Nubia Z17 Mini and Nubia Z17 flagship smartphone, ZTE has now unveiled a low budget phone called the Nubia M2 Play. The new Nubia M2 Play belongs to the M2 series of Nubia phones. The Nubia M2 Play is a camera-centric smartphone has lower specs than the M2 but is similar to the M2 Lite model.

The ZTE Nubia M2 Play is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone that comes with a metallic chassis and its front features a 2.5D curved glass that houses a 5.5-inch TFT screen that offers a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels along with a pixel count of 271 ppi. Even the frontal fingerprint reader is also placed under the front glass.

The inclusion of the Snapdragon 435 clearly indicates that it is not a high-end phone. The SD 435 chipset is coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The Nubia M2 is driven by the power efficient Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4 GB of RAM. The M2 Lite is fueled by MediaTek MT6750 chipset and 4 GB of RAM.

Read More: 4599 Yuan ($675) ZTE Axon 7S Finally Up For Sale In China

It comes with a native storage of 32 GB. Users can use up to 128 GB of microSD card on its external storage. Connectivity ports present on edges of the phone include a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB port. The package of the device includes a UBS Type-C adapter.

For photography, the Nubia M2 Play offers a 13-megapixel rear camera from Sony with f/2.2 aperture. It comes with features like intelligent noise reduction, 3D noise reduction, blazing fast focus speed, and dim light photography. Its frontside features a 5-megapixel f/2.4 aperture lens with support 84-degree wide-angle selfie shooting. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS that is overlaid with nubia UI 5.0 skin from the company. It includes a 3,000mAh battery. Other features include Bluetooth 4.0 and dual-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

The Nubia M2 Play’s tagline is “thinner, stronger, faster.” There is no information available on the performance of the device but the device sports a stronger build as it features a double diamond edge-cut frame on its metallic body. Its thickness is only 7.9mm. The M2 Play has only been made official. There is no information available on its pricing and availability.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: