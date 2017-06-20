Japan Display “Full Active” 6-inch LCD Panel with 18:9 Aspect Ratio Officially Unveiled

Japan Display (JDI) has officially confirmed that it has begun the mass production of 6-inch LCD panels that offers 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is officially named as “Full Active” LCD screen.

The Full Active display offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. It will be coming with thin bezels on the left and right sides. Moreover, since it incorporates a new high density writing, the bottom bezel of the Full Active display will be as thin as side bezels. Below is the official image that shows that the screen is flanked with very slim bezels on all four sides

Read More: Japan Display Confirms Building Flexible Screen; Hints 2017 iPhone to Feature Dual-Edge Curved Screen

The 2nd gen Pixel Eyes technology makes it possible for the display to deliver deep black colors. Another awesome feature of the display is that users with wet fingers will have no trouble in navigating across the screen. It is a vital feature for smartphones that come with water resistant capabilities.

There are three companies that are known for using JDI display such as Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba. However, among the smartphone OEMs, Sony is known for using LCD panels from JDI. Hence, it seems that in the near future, we may see a Sony Xperia flagship featuring the new Full Active display from JDI. LG and Samsung have already pushed the limits by launching 18:9 (or 18.5:9 on Galaxy S8 duo) aspect ratio smartphones this year. Hence, other companies are expected to follow this trend later this year and in 2018.

At the end of the previous month, Sony had confirmed that it would be introducing two flagship phones by the end of 2017. Previous leaks have revealed that the Xperia XZ1 could be the Snapdragon 835 driven upcoming flagship phone from the company. It is expected to come with a 5.2-inch full HD screen.

There is no information on the other flagship phone. There is a possibility that Sony may introduced a new flagship phablet featuring the Full Active module from JDI. Neither JDI nor Sony has officially confirmed on using the Full Active panel on the upcoming Sony flagship. Interestingly, Sony is rumored to be working on a Xperia X Ultra that is expected to come with a 6.45-inch ultra-wide screen. It is pegged to deliver an aspect ratio of 21:9 and will be fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: