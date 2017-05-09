Sony Xperia X Ultra Featuring Snapdragon 660, 6.4-inch 21:9 Screen, 19 MP Stellar Camera Arriving Soon

The LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones feature huge displays that offer widescreen aspect ratios. Sony too is expected to follow this trend as it is rumored to be working on a phablet called Xperia X Ultra featuring a widescreen of 6.45 inches. Rumors have it that the Xperia X Ultra will be coming with a higher aspect ratio than the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 duos.

The 5.7-inch screen of LG G6 offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Galaxy S8 featuring a 5.8-inch screen and the Galaxy S8+ with 6.2-inch offer an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Leaked information suggest that the 6.4-inch display of Xperia X Ultra will be able to deliver an aspect ratio of 21:9. There is no information available on the screen resolution of the phablet.

The leaked photos of the alleged Xperia X Ultra suggests that it will be coming with super-slim bezels. It also shows that the smartphone would be available in two colors like Red and Grey. The volume controllers can be seen present on the right side of the phone and there is a camera shutter key located at lower part of the same side. These images also suggest that the phablet would be arriving with a set of dual speakers. Even though the Xperia X Ultra boasts a premium appearance but it is unlikely to rival with other high-end smartphones.

Read More: Sony Xperia XZ Premium Spotted on Geekbench, Records Impressive Performance With Snapdragon 835, Nougat

Speculations have it that the Xperia X Ultra will be driven by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, the newest midrange SoC from Qualcomm that has been built to deliver flagship-like performance on midrange devices. The SoC will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and the phone would be coming with a native storage of 64 GB. It is rumored to be running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is expected to come with an IP68 certified water and dust resistant chassis.

For photography, the Xperia X Ultra is pegged to include a 19-megapixel rear camera. The front side of the phone is expected to feature a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. Speculations state that it will be equipped with a X10 LTE modem. it is rumored to be equipped with a 3,050mAh battery that will carry support for Quick Charge 4.0 rapid charging.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset powered smartphones are expected to launch by June and these phones will be available for purchasing in Q3 this year. Hence, the Xperia X Ultra is also pegged to get unveiled next month or in Q3. There is no information available on the pricing of Xperia X Ultra.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: