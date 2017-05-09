Nubia Z17 Appears on Official Site to Reveal Key Specifications, Vertically Designed Dual Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After the success of ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Nubia Z17. The alleged smartphone had appeared on the official to reveal some of its key specifications. A leaked shot of the listing was taken before the official listing was taken down. However, the authenticity of the leaked shot has not been confirmed.

The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini has a horizontally arranged dual rear cameras, but the image of the alleged Nubia Z17 that has appeared on the official listing shows that it will be coming with a vertically stacked twin rear cameras. A fingerprint scanner can be seen present below the rear camera module. Speculations have it that the Nubia Z17 would be coming with 23-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear snappers. The phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel frontal camera.

The frontside of the phone seems to feature dual-edge curved display as the side bezels are not visible. Rumors have revealed that the Nubia Z17 will be coming with a 5.5-inch display. The listing on the official site suggest that the ZTE Nubia Z17 will be available in two RAM variants in China. The base model features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage whereas the second model has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The ZTE Nubia Z17 can be seen listed in three color options such as Frosted Gray, Aurora Blue and Champagne Gold. The leaked images of Blue and Gold variants of Nubia Z17 have also appeared in leaked photos recently, but these images show the phone featuring a horizontally designed dual camera setup.

The alleged phone had spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform in the previous week. It revealed that the smartphone has a model number of NX563J and it is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset featuring a 1.9 GHz octa-core processor. However, Geekbench listing suggest that it features 4 GB of RAM. The ZTE Nubia Z17 that was used on Geekbench could be a prototype unit or a low-configured variant that is headed to another region outside of China. The ZTE Nubia Z17 is rumored to get announced on June 1.

