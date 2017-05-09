Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Super Deal Gets You The New Tablet At Just $256.99 (Limited 50 Units Only)

After a wait of more than 1.5 years, Xiaomi finally updated its popular tablet lineup with the brand new Xiaomi Mi Pad 3. The tablet carries forward a similar design language as the Mi Pad 2, which isn’t really a bad thing given that the all-metal built looks quite premium on the tablet.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 comes with a 7.9-inch 2K display and is powered by a large 6600mAh battery. This should be enough for nearly 12 hours of video playback on the device. Inside, the MTK MT8176 hexa-core processor sporting 2 x Cortex A72 cores + 4 x Cortex A53 cores and 4GB RAM ensures good performance. Overall, the Mi Pad 3 is a pretty decent upgrade over its predecessor.

The tablet was launched at around $215 in China and resellers are charging as much as $50-$100 premium on this price. However, during the current flash sale on Gearbest.com, the seller is offering the tablet at $269.99. Now, that may not really be the best price in the market today but to make things more interesting, we have just got a special coupon for the Mi Pad 3 flash sale.

You can purchase the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 for just $256.99 right now using the coupon: TabPC. As of writing this article, I have personally checked the coupon and it does reduce the price to just $256.99. It’s a good price if you are in the market looking to purchase the new Xiaomi tablet. But please note that just 50 units are available on Gearbest at this price, so you might want to check it out as soon as possible, before the deal runs out!

Check out the Mi Pad 3 Deal on Gearbest down below.

