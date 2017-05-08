Nubia Z17 Renders Leak in Gold and Blue with Dual Cameras Rumored to Have 8G RAM

Nubia has released a few phones this year already. There is the Nubia M2, Nubia M2 Lite, and the Nubia Z17 Mini. However, they are yet to release their flagship device. News has it that Nubia’s flagship will be launched as the Nubia Z17 and it will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

A Nubia phone with model number NX563J was spotted on GeekBench last week with 4GB of RAM and a MSM8998 processor. It is said to be the Nubia Z17 since it shares a similar model number to the Z17 Mini (N569J) and sports a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

New renders of the upcoming device have been leaked online and it shows that the Nubia Z17 will come with dual rear cameras and a dual tone LED flash. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a metal frame that goes around it. The renders are available in gold and dark blue. The design isn’t bad, however we are not happy with the huge front bezels since the fingerprint scanner is on the back.

Alongside the leaks come some new specification details. The Nubia Z17 will have a 5.5-inch display, 23MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera. The source also says it will have 8GB of RAM. Although the model on Geekbench has 4GB of RAM, we want to believe it’s the base variant and there is a high-end version with a larger RAM. However, we will advice you take the news about having 8GB of RAM with a pinch of salt. 6GB looks more plausible.

The Nubia Z17 will have 128GB UFS 2.0 storage, support for Quick Charge 3.0, and be available in black gold, and black as well. Launch date is put at 1st of June.

(Source)

