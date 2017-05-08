Samsung Galaxy S8 Active (SM-G892A) Gets Spotted in User Agent String; Arriving in June?

In the previous month, the rumor mill had revealed that Samsung is working on a rugged version of Galaxy S8. The report revealed that the alleged Galaxy S8 Active which will be an AT&T exclusive phone is codenamed as Cruiser. The model number of the Galaxy S8 Active is SM-G892A.

Like the Galaxy S7 Active, the rumored Galaxy S8 Active is expected to be a MIL-STD-810G compliant device that will also come with IP68 certification. The rumored Galaxy S8 Active has appeared on User Agent String which gives us a proof on the existence of the device. Except for the fact that it will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat, its User Agent String listing has revealed no details on its specifications.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy C10 Releasing as First Samsung Smartphone with Twin Rear-Facing Cameras?

As Galaxy S7 Active came with same specs as regular version but the only exception was that the Active variant featured a larger battery. The Galaxy S7 has a 3,000mAh battery, but the S7 Active includes a 4,000mAh battery. Hence, it is likely that the Galaxy S8 Active would be coming with a larger than 3,000mAh battery present inside the regular Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 does not feature any hardware buttons on the front, but the Active variants have always featured them. Hence, there is a possibility that the Galaxy S8 Active may come with hardware buttons below the display. Also, the Galaxy S7 came in multiple color choices such as Black, White, Gold, Pink Gold, and Silver, but its Active variant came in different color options like Camo Green, Titanium Gray and Sandy Gold. In the same way, the Galaxy S8 Active may come in different colors than the Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold that are available for the regular version of Galaxy S8.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S8 Active to arrive with a 5.8-inch display that will support quad HD+ resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels. It will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4 GB of RAM. It will be arriving with an internal storage of 64 GB. Like the Galaxy S8, the Active will be coming with a 12-megapixel rear snapper. It is expected to feature a 5-megapixdel snapper in the front. Just as the Galaxy S7 Active was launched in June 2016, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to become official in June.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: