Samsung Galaxy C10 Releasing as First Samsung Smartphone with Twin Rear-Facing Cameras?

In the previous month, the rumor mill started claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will not be the company’s first smartphone with dual rear-facing camera. It was revealed that an upcoming Samsung Galaxy C series phone would be the first phone from the company to feature twin cameras on the back panel. Now, a leakster from China has revealed that the Galaxy C10 is the mysterious Galaxy C series phone.

According to Chinese leakster @mmddj_china, the rumored Samsung Galaxy C10 has a model number of SM-C9150. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset which is all scheduled to get unveiled tomorrow. The SD 660 chipset carries support for dual rear cameras. The following photo is an example of how the Galaxy C10 may appear.

Samsung GALAXY C10

Dual camera

SD660

SM-C9150 — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) May 7, 2017

The Galaxy C10 will be featuring a dual camera setup on the rear side. As a sketch of the alleged phone had surfaced a few days ago, the phone will be gracing a vertically arranged dual camera module. The camera configurations are not known yet.

Since the sketch does not show a fingerprint panel on the backside of the alleged Galaxy C10, it is likely to be embedded in the Home button or under the screen. The Chinese tipster has claimed that the smartphone would be featuring a Bixby button. Currently, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the only Samsung smartphones to come with support for Bixby AI assistant.

The leakster has also revealed that the other Galaxy C phone arriving in the near future is the Samsung Galaxy C9 (2017) and its model number of SM-C9100. However, the dual rear camera feature will be only available on Galaxy C10.

Nothing else is known on the specifications of the phone. Since the C9 Pro from November last year came with 6 GB of RAM, the upcoming C9 (2017) and C10 may feature 6 GB of RAM. There is no confirmation on when the Galaxy C10 would be unveiled. However, early speculations hint the C10 would be unveiled by the end of this quarter or arrive in Q3.

(source)

