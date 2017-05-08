Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite Version With Snapdragon 660 Chip Rumored As Coming!(UPDATED)

UPDATE: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has categorically stated via a Weibo post that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite news is FAKE! So, we’ll take it that Xiaomi is not working on a Mi 6 Lite. That basically doesn’t rule out the option of SD 660-powered Xiaomi phone, though.

This year, Xiaomi did not maintain the price regime which had seen the previous Mi-series models coming out as cheap flagship. The Mi 6 instead, came with a 2,499 Yuan price tag for its base model, making it 500 Yuan higher than the Mi 5 which started at 1999 Yuan.

There are rumours now that Xiaomi is working on a new Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite version which would feature a decent specs lineup and cheap price. The rumour is coming amidst report that Qualcomm will unveil a new mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor on May 9. That is because the Mi 6 Lite is said to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset among other features. The device is also rumoured to carry a 1999 Yuan price tag making it available for those who cannot go for the 2499 Yuan Mi 6 flagship.

It is interesting to note that Xiaomi had been rumoured to be working on a Snapdragon 660 phone even before the Mi 6 was launched but that was said to be a Redmi smartphone. Earlier on, OPPO and its counterpart Vivo, had been tipped to have a model in the works which would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon chip. The expected Samsung C1 is also said to use the SD 660 SoC.

The Snapdragon 660 chip is said to come with an octa-core arrangement which may be a combination of the Cortex-A73 and A53 cores. The mid-range processor is also tipped to tag along with it the Adreno 512 GPU and support dual-channel LPDDR4X-1866 memory, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 24MP camera, LTE Cat. 10 and three carrier aggregation. The chipset which would replace the Snapdragon 652 and 653 is also said to be manufactured using Samsung 14nm LPP process meaning power efficiency and heat control would be some of its features. Apart from the chipset, no other specs of the Mi 6 Lite are known.

