Snapdragon 660 launching in China on May 9, Cheaper Alternative to SD835

Qualcomm was earlier this year rumored to be working on the Snapdragon 660, SD 630 and SD 635 chipsets which would help cement its stronghold on the mid-range market. Qualcomm presently almost enjoys a monopoly in the flagship category with its Snapdragon 835 chipset dominating debates and discussions, such that we forgot MediaTek has released the Helio X30 chip, which is yet to find a patron smartphone, by the way. Whereas the SNapdragon 835 is already on the Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ, Xiaomi Mi 6 and soon on the HTC U11.

The US company has now sent out invitations to the launch of the Snapdragon 660 processor in China. According to the invitation, the Snapdragon 660 processor will be announced officially on May 9. The Snapdragon 660 will come as a ready alternative to smartphone manufacturers who cannot afford to have the Snapdragon 835 on their smartphones. The SD 660 is a mid-range chipset but it also comes with some level of optimization in performance, battery usage and others.

The Snapdragon 660 is rumored to have been manufactured using Samsung’s 14nm LPP process and have an octa-core arrangement which may be a combination of the Cortex-A73 and A53 cores. The chipset is said to come with the Adreno 512 GPU and support dual-channel LPDDR4X-1866 memory, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 24MP camera, LTE Cat. 10 and three carrier aggregation. Already, the OPPO R11 as well as Vivo X9s Plus are expected with the mid-range chip and many more will sure follow suit because its Snapdragon.

(source)

