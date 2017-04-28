OPPO R11 Passes 3C, Release Imminent

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO surprised not a few when it emerged as one of the most popular brands in China last year, spurred by the successes of the R9 and R9S models and their siblings. While some are yet to give up on the Find 9, OPPO seems poised to expand the R-series with a new model dubbed R11. The OPPO R11 has just received 3C certification in China which means the device may be launched anytime from now.

According to the 3C certification document, the R11 comes with charger models AK779, AK779GB, AK779JH and AK779JH1. The device is also shown to have OPPO’s legendary VOOC fast charge with 20W (5.0V dc / 4A) support which is capable of delivering 2 hours of charge time in just 5 minutes.

Don’t ask me why OPPO skipped the number 10 to 11, but the OPPO R11 has made some appearance in a couple of leaks and had even been reported to have received radio certificate in China. The alleged photos of the R11 were also spotted recently in an apparent advert featuring Chinese pop singer and Actor, Wang Junkai. OPPO and Wang Junkai have a long standing relationship beginning from the R9 days. The Chinese superstar was one of the celebrities who endorsed the R9.

The OPPO R11 is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and a Snapdragon 660 processor firing it up. The R11 also packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is likely expandable. The R11 is rumoured to also come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and at the rear, there is a dual camera setup comprising a 16MP main + 8MP secondary sensor.

