OPPO celebrates 10 years of making phones, highlights some of its iconic ones

OPPO is celebrating 10 years of manufacturing smartphones (2008 to 2018). There is no elaborate event, at least we haven’t heard of one save for Wednesday’s 10x optical zoom unveiling. However, the Chinese phone maker has taken to Weibo to celebrate some of its iconic releases. Below is a list of some of them:

OPPO A103

This was OPPO’s first phone. The A103 is a feature phone with a unique design even back in 2008. It has a smiley face on its back formed by the rear camera and flash and topped it off with a nice gold finish.

OPPO P51

The OPPO P51 would pass for a Sony Ericsson phone if you swapped the manufacturer’s name on the front. It also rocked an alphanumeric keyboard like the A103. It was released in two colors – metallic gray with green accents and white with red accents.

OPPO T9

This launched in 2009 just like the OPPO P51. It ditched the alphanumeric keyboard for a touchscreen display. Although it did keep some hardware keys. Like the P51, it also had a green accent albeit a different shade.

OPPO U529

Just when we thought OPPO was done with phones with a physical keyboard, it launched the U529. The U529 is a flip phone and must have been a hit among women thanks to its pink color. The alternating shades used for the keyboard is a nice touch.

OPPO X903

The X903 brought back the touchscreen display along with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. It ran Android 2.2 Froyo and had a 1GHz processor, an 8MP rear camera and a 4-inch screen with 10-point multi-touch.

OPPO Finder

The OPPO Finder launched as the world’s thinnest smartphone in 2012 with a thickness of just 6.65 mm. There are a lot of phones much thicker than that even 7 years later.

The Finder wasn’t cheap. It cost over $600 and that got you a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 1.3MP front-facing camera. I bet no one will pay even a third of that for a phone with the above specs this year.

OPPO N1

The OPPO N1 was a very popular phone when it launched in 2013 thanks to its rotating rear camera which doubled as the front-facing camera. It had a large 5.9-inch display (by 2013 standards), 2GB of RAM and a 3,610mAh battery.

The OPPO N1 still packs a larger battery than some phones released in the past year with a larger display.

OPPO Find 7 and Find 7a

The Find 7 and Find 7a even brought better specs but they will be remembered for bringing VOOC fast charging.

OPPO R7 and OPPO R7s

In 2015, OPPO became one of the top 10 smartphone brands in the world as it sold 50 million units. That year, some of its notable releases were the OPPO R7 and the OPPO R7s which are mid-range phones but came bundled with VOOC fast-charge technology.

OPPO R9 and R9s

In 2016, OPPO continued with just mid-range phones as it had done the previous year but that didn’t stop it from climbing higher in the top 10 list. The OPPO R9 series of smartphones were its popular releases that year.

OPPO R11 and OPPO R11s

2017 began the same way with the mid-range OPPO R11 but for the second half of the year, OPPO switched the design of its phones by adopting the new 18:9 aspect ratio. It was also the year dual cameras gained popularity and OPPO wasn’t left behind. The OPPO R11 had dual rear cameras but the OPPO R11s added the new display design.

OPPO Find X

The Find X is one of OPPO’s most important device ever. It made a big splash in the mobile industry with its unique design. It had a very high screen-to-body ratio as a result of the top bezel getting shaved off.

The usual sensors that lined the top bezel were hidden and only became visible via a motorized slide-out mechanism. The rear cameras and flash were also hidden and were revealed by the same slide-out module.

The Find X also marked the return of OPPO into the proper flagship category as it came with the same top of the range processor that powered a lot of other flagships in 2018.

A special edition of the phone brought a faster version of its VOOC charging technology. Dubbed SuperVOOC, you could charge your phone from empty to full in just 35 minutes.

It has been an amazing 10 years and we look forward to the next 10 years. And just like you, we can’t wait to see what OPPO has in stock for us this year.

