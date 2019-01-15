Get Feature-Laden Projectors At Unbelievably Lowered Prices On GearBest [Coupons Inside]

Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for TV boxes, mobile phones and a slew of other cool gadgets, GearBest is now giving its users an unmissable opportunity to buy top-branded projectors at lowered prices.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discounts, you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

Original XGIMI H2 DLP 1350 ANSI Lumens Home Theater Projector

The XGIMI H2 is an irresistible home theater projector that can project a full HD image with a physical resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It comes with a radically overhauled cooling system and a four channeled beam that allows it to deliver a brightness of 1350 ANSI Lumens which is 50 percent higher as compared to its precursor.

With these lumens counts, the XGIMI H2 gets rid of lusterless and dull imagery during the day. With the high native resolution, coupled with its 3D functions, the XGIMI H2 can efficiently transform any white wall into a mammoth display up to 300-inch with true-to-life images.

The XGIMI H2 DLP home theater projector has gone up for sale bearing an $869.99 price tag on GearBest, but you can get an extra $20 off simply by applying coupon code XGIMIH2 at checkout. In other words, you can reduce the XGIMI H2 projector’s original asking price to only $849.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the light slate gray color version of the XGIMI H2. Regrettably, there were only 68 pieces remaining for this promo, which is slated to end in fourteen days.

JMGO N7 DLP 1300 ANSI Lumens Home Theater Projector

The JMGO N7 is a great choice for cinephiles who fancy watching their favorite series or avid gamers who prefer playing popular games on a massive screen. The N7 delivers up to 120-inch projection picture with superior clarity and details thanks to its native resolution of 1920X1080 pixels.

Aside from that, the N7 delivers a 1300 ANSI Lumen brightness, a contrast ratio of 9000:1, HDR10 video decoding, RGGB four channel optical path design, Rec.709 color gamut reproducing, 27 PET and an impressive array of other features that ensure big, crisp and vivid picture quality.



While the JMGO N7 would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, you can now buy it for only $869.99 on Gearbest. This is a noteworthy 10 percent reduction in the projector’s original asking price of $966.47.

You can visit this link to grab this discount, which will be valid for the gray color version of the projector for a limited period of time.

Orimag P9 DLP Small Home Using Projector

The P9 is housed in a sturdy, yet appealing body made using superior ABS, and metal material. It can deliver a native resolution of 854 x 480 pixels with 200ANSI brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Moreover, the Orimag P9 supports 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 4K videos and comes with a 5G multi-screen interaction feature. The Orimag P9 is equipped with an electric focus remote control that allows you to adjust the focus without breaking a sweat.



With dimensions of 185x124mm, the P9 weighs in at just 0.48kg so you can easily carry it everywhere you go. This mobile 5G home theater usually carries a $312.70, but it can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $269.99 on GearBest.

You can extend this 14 percent discount even further by applying coupon code ORMGP9. This coupon helps you save $10 more by bringing the device’s already lowered asking price further down to just $259.99 before you place your order.

You can visit this link to avail this discount, which will be valid for the black and silver color versions of the projector.