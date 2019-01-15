Nokia 9 PureView debuting by January end and releasing in India in February, claims report

There are mixed rumors surrounding the arrival of the Nokia 9 PureView flagship phone. A recent report had claimed that HMD Global may announce it the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event in the coming month in Barcelona, Spain. Newer information shared by 91mobiles reveals that the Finnish firm is gearing up to launch the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone by the end of this month. The handset is also expected to break cover in February.

Citing information received from distribution channel, the publication claims that the company will be holding a launch event by the end of this month in Dubai to announce the Nokia 9 PureView handset. The publication has further added that another source that has corroborated on the January end launch event for the smartphone has also claimed that it will be also debuting at some point in the next month in India. In February, HMD Global is also expected to debut a few other smartphones in India.

The penta-lens camera setup is the USP of the Nokia 9 PureView. It is expected to include different kinds of sensors such as telephoto lens, wide-angle lens, monochrome sensor, depth sensor and so on. It is speculated that the smartphone may cost around Rs. 60,000 (~$848) in India. By this, it can be said that the Nokia 9 PureView will be the most expensive Nokia phone from the time HMD Global took over its mobile division.

The Nokia 9 PureView is rumored to be fitted with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that will produce Quad HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 845 chipset will be present under the hood of the device along with 8 GB of RAM. It will be equipped with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The Nokia 9 PureView will be the first ever Nokia phone to feature an in-display fingerprint reader. Shown below are some videos that showcase the animations that will be displayed when the finger of the user is scanned under-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Android 9 Pie OS with stock experience will be available on the Nokia 9 PureView handset. It may receive power from 4,150mAh battery. The handset is also rumored to carry support for wireless charging. Rumors are rife that HMD Global will out a Snapdragon 855 chipset edition of the Nokia 9 PureView by the end of the year.

