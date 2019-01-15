Galaxy M20 design, features revealed officially ahead of January 28 launch

Multiple reports have been claiming that Samsung is planning to introduce the new Galaxy M lineup by the end of this month. The South Korean company has sent press release to confirm that it will be holding an unveil event in India to announce the Galaxy M series smartphones on Jan. 28. Rumors are rife that the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be unleashed on the said date. Samsung has also released teaser images that seems to belong to the Galaxy M20 smartphone.

Among the Galaxy M10 and M20, the latter is expected to arrive with a dual camera setup on its rear while the former could be an entry-level smartphone with single rear camera. Hence it appears that the teaser images belong to the Galaxy M20 smartphone.



The Galaxy M20 will be equipped with what appears to be an Infinity-V display which features a V-shaped notch. A selfie camera is present inside the notch while earpiece is fitted between the on the top edge of the phone above the front-facing camera. The display of the phone is expected to deliver a high screen-to-body ratio. Instead of AMOLED, the handset is rumored to feature an LCD screen of 6.3 inches. It is expected to carry support for full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone may feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The above teaser image shows that the Galaxy M20 will be featuring a powerful processor for zippy performance. Leaks have revealed that it will be fueled by the new Exynos 7904 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM.

The “Oh-mAh-God” battery could be the 5,000mAh battery that is rumored to power the Galaxy M20 smartphone. The massive battery will be equipped with rapid charging through USB-C. The handset will be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack on its bottom edge.

The rear side of the Galaxy M20 will be fitted with a fingerprint scanner. At the top-left corner of its rear shell is the vertical dual camera setup. Rumors are rife that it could be featuring 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

The Galaxy M20 could be equipped with 64 GB internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. The handset is expected to come preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS.

The above images taken from the user manual of the Galaxy M20 has been shared by a Russian tech website. It confirms the different features of the smartphone and reveals that it will carry support for face unlock. The handset could be priced around Rs. 15,000 in India and it will be exclusively available through Amazon in India. The smartphone will also debut in global markets in the near future.