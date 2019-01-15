Pre-Order The Ulefone Armor 6 And Armor X2 Smartphones At Unbeatable Prices On Banggood

The market is brimming with all sorts of well-built smartphones that you can carry with you even during your adventurous outdoor activities.



On the downside, these brawny aren’t easy on the pocketbook. If you are looking for a rugged, yet cost-effective smartphone from a reliable brand, the Ulefone Armor 6 might just fill the bill.

Announced in December last year, the Armor 6 is touted as the ‘King of Rugged Phones of 2019.’ The phone is exclusively designed to withstand harsh conditions, making it a great choice for thrill seekers who enjoy extreme sports and other similar activities.

In a bid to make the Armor 6 available to those living on a tight budget, Ulefone is now doling out a noteworthy 22 percent discount on the phone’s original asking price of $459.99 on Banggood. As a result, you can now pre-order this feature-laden phone for a dropped price of just $359.99. But that’s not all.

This discount is part of Banggood’s latest promotion dubbed, ‘Get Max $100 Deals Top Indestructible Rugged Ulefone Armor 6.’ Aside from a chance to not only get their hands on the Armor 6 at a lowered price, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is giving Banggood users an opportunity to win free gifts as well.

Lucky buyers will be able to get a wireless charger worth $29.99 and a protective film worth $9.99 for absolutely free. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the free gifts will be available only to first 300 buyers only.

This promotion sale will be valid for EU and other area versions of the smartphone that will be available in red and black color options. Note that there were only 299 pieces remaining at the time of writing.

Alternatively, you can pre-order the Ulefone Armor X2 smartphone for a lowered price of $99.99 on Banggood. This is a 50 percent drop in the phone’s original asking price of $199.99. This discount will be limited to the first 200 pieces only.

You can even get a protective film for free with this order. You can click here to check out the full specifications of the aforesaid Ulefone smartphones and avail the discounts before the promotion sale ends on January 20th.