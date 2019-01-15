Samsung Galaxy A50 launch inches near as it receives WFA approval

Recent reports have revealed that Galaxy A50 is an upcoming smartphone from Samsung: It is speculated that the model number SM-A50F belong to the upcoming Galaxy A50 smartphone. The same model number was spotted with key specs on Geekbench few weeks ago. Now the Galaxy A50 has received certification WFA Alliance authority which indicates that the smartphone is bagging all the necessary approvals to go official.

The below screenshot reveals that the Samsung phone with model number SM-A50FN/DS carries support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The handset is preinstalled with Android 9.0 Pie OS. No other information on the specifications of the smartphone has been leaked through WFA Alliance listing.

The SM-A50FN model number suggests that it could be the South Korea country variant of the Galaxy A50. The DS letters indicate that it will be also available in dual-SIM option.

Previous leaks have revealed that Samsung will debut the Galaxy A50 in March or in Q2 this year. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone had revealed that the Galaxy A50 is fueled by Exynos 9610 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The handset is rumored to available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage models.

The smartphone is also rumored to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is using the more accurate ultrasonic version of in-screen fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy A50 may feature its optical version which can be found on various in-display fingerprint scanner enabled smartphones from Chinese firms like Huawei, Vivo, OPPO and so on. As far as the display of the phone is concerned, Samsung may launch it with punch-hole display like the Galaxy A8s.

The Galaxy A50 may come packed with a 4,000mAh battery which could be equipped with support for wireless charging. There is no confirmation on whether it will be featuring a dual, triple or quad camera setup on its rear, but what’s known about it is that its main camera sensor will be of 24-megapixel. The smartphone is expected to release in multiple colors like blue, pink, black, silver and white. Some of them could be color gradient versions.

