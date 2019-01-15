Buy Xiaomi Air Wireless Earphone For Just $89 On Giztop

If you prefer a convenient way to enjoy your favorite music on the go, wireless earphones are a better choice as compared to their wired alternative since the former can deliver the same (or even better) audio quality without the hassles of wires.

There’s no dearth of top-branded wireless earphones in the market today, but these devices aren’t easy on the pocketbook. If you have restlessly been looking for a cost-effective, yet a feature-rich wireless earphone from a popular brand, you have come to the right place.

It might interest you to know that the Xiaomi Air wireless earphone has gone up for sale bearing a price tag of $89 on Giztop. You get two headphones that sport an eye-catching wireless design and boast an impressive array of features without breaking the bank.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Air headphones come with IPX4 waterproof protection that allows it to withstand splashing water at any angle. The device features7mm audio drivers that are known to deliver deep bass, coupled with a superior stereo audio quality.

Despite packing numerous features under the hood, each Xiaomi Air earphone weighs in at only 5.8g, which is even lighter than a coin. Its design comprises a smooth, round body that sits comfortably in your ear for a longer period of time.

On top of that, the Xiaomi-branded wireless headphones adopt AAC’s advanced audio coding technology, which drastically enhances the performance through the means of vocal reduction and instrument separation. It has a touch zone that allows the wearer to interact with a voice assistant to play or pause music, and even answer or reject an incoming phone call with just a touch.

The Xiaomi Air wireless earphone works with smartphones, laptops and a wide range of Apple products. You can head straight to this link to check out more details about the Xiaomi Bluetooth headset Air and buy it on Giztop without emptying your pocket.