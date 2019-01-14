Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to debut this month in India as Amazon exclusives

Samsung is gearing up to take on the rivaling Chinese smartphone brands in India with the introduction of the new Galaxy M lineup. The South Korean company will be launching the Galaxy M phones in global markets, but it plans to debut them first in India. Fresh information shared by Asmi Warsi who is heading Samsung India’s mobile division to Reuters reveals that the three new Galaxy M series smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India in order to double its online sales.

Warsi claims that the Galaxy M series will be aimed towards millennial consumers in India. He added India will be receiving the first Galaxy M phones by the end of this month before they are released in global markets. He added that the upcoming Galaxy M phones will be priced between Rs. 10,000 (~$142) and Rs. 20,000 (~$284) and they will come with huge batteries along with support for rapid charging.

Warsi did not reveal the names of the Galaxy M phones that will be announced by the end of this month. Rumors have it that the South Korean company will launch the Galaxy M10 and M20 phones first and later it will be releasing the more powerful Galaxy M30 handset.

The Galaxy M10 is speculated to be debut as an entry-level smartphone. Past reports have revealed that the M10 will be possessing a 6-inch LCD Infinity-V display. It will be powered by Exynos 7870 chipset, 3 GB of RAM and 3,000mAh battery. For photography, it is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The handset will be arriving with an inbuilt storage of 32 GB and may come loaded with Android 9 Pie OS.

The Galaxy M20 may house a 6.1-inch LCD Infinity-V screen. It could be fueled by Exynos 7904 (or Exynos 7885) chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 5,000mAH battery and it may feature an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. For photography, it will be equipped with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy M10 and M20 may go official first while the M30 may debut in February. The Galaxy M30 may feature 6.38-inch LCD Infinity-U display, Exynos 9610 chipset, 5,000mAh battery and triple camera setup.

