Honor View 20 price in India could be Rs. 40,000

Honor View 20 pre-orders will be starting in India on Jan. 15. However, the company is yet to disclose the pricing of the smartphone. Industry sources have revealed to Indo-Asian New Service (IANS), the View 20 could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India.

The Honor View 20 is the very same Honor V20 phone that was made official in China in December 2018. After the pre-orders of the View 20 begins in India on Jan. 15, its shipments will start on Jan. 29. Apart from Honor India’s official website, the handset will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India. Honor is giving away free Honor Sport BT earphones worth Rs. 2,999 to customers who pre-order the Honor View 20 smartphone.

In China, the Honor V20 comes in three flavors such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These editions are respectively pried at 2,999 Yuan (~$443, ~Rs. 31,000), 3,499 Yuan (~$517, ~Rs. 36,000) and 3,999 Yuan (~$591, ~Rs. 41,600).

The Honor View 20 features a 6.4-inch All-View Display that features a punch-hole at the top-left corner. It carries support for full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Kirin 980 chipset will be present under the hood of the device. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with Magic UI 2.0 will be available on the phone.

The View 20 is packed with a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging. On the rear is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor which is coupled with a ToF (Time of Flight) 3D camera. It features a selfie shooter of 25-megapixe. There is LTE Turbo feature on the View 20 which combines Wi-Fi and LTE signals for uninterrupted connectivity. In China, the handset is available in three colors like Charm Blue, Charm Red and Midnight Black.

Honor will be holding a launch event in Paris, France on Jan. 22. The company will be announcing the international version of the View 20 at the event.