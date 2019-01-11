Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 10 Lite: Specs Comparison

If you need a well-balanced midrange smartphone which does not disappoint under any point of view, then the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 released after the official separation between Redmi and Xiaomi (Redmi became an independent sub-brand) is the perfect phone for you. But it is not the only one. If you are trying to understand which device is the most suitable for you, then you may like this comparison between the new Redmi Note 7 and the latest Huawei mid-rangers P Smart (2019) and Honor 10 Lite. Three different phones sold at a similar price: which one has the best value for money? Go ahead with the comparison to know it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Huawei P Smart (2019) Huawei Honor 10 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 155.2 x 73.4 x 8 mm, 160 grams 154.8 x 73.6 x 8 mm, 162 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 415 ppi, LTPS IPS LCD 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 415 ppi, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/2.2

8 MP front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/1.8

24 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh, fast charging 3400 mAh 3400 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

The design is an aspect on which both Huawei and Xiaomi are focusing a lot in the last period. Indeed, all these devices are incredibly beautiful and well-built. Talking about the look, the one I like more is the Honor 10 Lite due to its high screen-to-body ratio and the gradient color variants, but I would prefer Redmi Note 7 due to its more solid build quality. Indeed, according to the company, the rear glass is very resistant and the display also comes with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Further, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is water and dust resistant, even though no IP certification was provided.

Display

No matter which device you buy, you will get more or less the same display quality from these handsets. But Huawei P Smart (2019) should be slightly better in terms of viewing quality because LTPS panels are able to provide a lower power consumption as well as more controlled temperature ranges and a higher contrast. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has a slightly bigger display (just 0.1 inches), while Huawei P Smart 2019 and Honor 10 Lite have exactly the same display size.

Specs & Software

Just like the displays, even the hardware departments of these handsets do not differ so much. I would prefer the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 because in my opinion, it has a better GPU inside the Snapdragon 660 chipset. Huawei Honor 10 Lite takes the second place with its Kirin 710, while Huawei P Smart 2019 takes the last spot of the ranking because it does not have a variant with 6 GB of RAM, neither 128 GB of internal storage. All the devices come with the latest Android version out of the box (Android Pie), but while Redmi Note 7 has the MIUI 10 to customize it, Huawei P Smart 2019 and Honor 10 Lite have the EMUI 9 installed.

Camera

The best camera side belongs to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. It is equipped with the new Samsung’s sensor sporting a resolution of 48 MP and a secondary 5 MP depth sensor. It provides a stunning detail in photos for a midrange, as well as low levels of noise in low-light conditions. Honor 10 Lite has a great camera too, better than Huawei P Smart 2019, but it is far from its Xiaomi’s rival. But when it comes to the front camera, Honor 10 Lite should be the best with its 24 MP resolution and f/2.0.

Battery

With a 4000 mAh unit, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be able to provide the longest battery life. It should have no problems lasting up to two days on a single charge, while Huawei P Smart 2019 and Honor 10 Lite have just an average battery life: one day with moderate use. Further, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has the support to Quick Charge 4.0, while its opponents do not offer any kind of fast charging technology.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 debuted in China with a price tag of about $147, Huawei P Smart 2019 costs about €250 in the global market, and Honor 10 Lite was launched with a €210 price tag. I would personally pick Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 not only for the price but also for its great camera and its long lasting battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great build quality

Affordable price

Amazing camera

Bigger battery

Nice design

CONS

Nothing particular

Huawei Honor 10 Lite

PROs

Good design

Affordable

Great front camera

Wide availability

CONS

No fast charging

Huawei P Smart (2019)

PROs

Beautiful design

Good display

Wide availability

CONS