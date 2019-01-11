Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen smashed severally but remains unscathed

The Redmi Note 7 is proving to be a highly cost-effective smartphone with impressive hardware. The focus has no doubt been on the 48MP Samsung sensor at the rear but that isn’t the only feature of the device which will tickle fan’s fancy. A video has appeared on Weibo showing the Redmi Note 7’s screen undergoing several extreme tests.

The new Redmi device is shown in the video while being subjected to different extreme tests to prove the display screen is durable. The screen was used to crack walnuts, then was smashed with the heel of the lady’s shoes severally. In addition, the screen was struck repeatedly on the table and then slammed with a kneading pin, yet it wasn’t cracked. Here’s the video posted on YouTube, in case you want to check it out.⇓⇓⇓

During the Redmi Note 7’s launch event, Xiaomi disclosed that the device features a “rock solid and diamond-like” durable body. That’s because the handset is fitted with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 5 glass panels with an additional 0.8mm thickness on its front and rear. To protect it from breaking easily, the company also strengthened its four corners and the “microcrack” edge polishing process has increased the sturdiness of the device. Hence, the drop protection performance of the Gorilla glass on the Note 7 is said to be four times stronger than competing glass. The glass also retains optical clarity and touch sensitivity of other previous generations of Gorilla Glass. We’ll have to wait and see if Zack Jerry will get his hands on the Redmi Note 7 any time soon. But then, the device looks like one with a solid build that can stand the test of time and constant usage.

