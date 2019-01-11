Realme 3 with 48MP camera sensor could launch in India in Q1 2019

Realme, the smartphone brand launched last year, which was earlier a subsidiary of Oppo, is one of the dominating smartphone company in India’s budget smartphone segment. The company, which has already launched five smartphone models so far, is now reportedly working on another model.

According to the reports, after launching Realme 1 and Realme 2 as well as Realme 2 Pro, the company is now gearing up to launch Realme 3 in the Indian market. The report also adds that the phone will be launched in Q1 2019, which means that it will debut before the end of March this year.

While nothing related to the smartphone is known at this point in India, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has said that the company is working on a smartphone with the 48-megapixel camera sensor. However, it’s not confirmed if this is the Realme 3 or some other model.

Recently, the company, which started off as an online-only brand, expanded its presence to the offline market. Prior to that, it had entered into a partnership with Reliance Digital to sell its smartphones across more than 1,300 locations in 130 cities. Realme will add 20,000 outlets in 150 cities of India this year.

In addition to that, Realme is also looking to open exclusive experience stores. In an interaction with an Indian newspaper, Madhav Sheth said that the company is currently working on the company’s structure and principles and is yet to finalize the location for its first experience store. However, we should expect such store in the second half of this year.

