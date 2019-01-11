Xiaomi officially launches the MIJIA Photo Printer priced at 499 yuan ($73)

During the Redmi Note 7 launch conference yesterday, Xiaomi also released another product just as it had promised. The Xiaomi MIJIA Photo Printer was officially launched clutching a 499 yuan price tag. The device comes with a set of color papers comprising 4o photo papers and a ribbon, which will cost an extra 59 yuan ($8). This printer was earlier tipped t launch on December 19 but apparently, XIaomi had other ideas.

This is not the first photo printer Xiaomi is launching if our memory serves us right. The company, last year, crowdfunded the XPRINT AR photo printer but then, it was only a third-party AR photo printer and not a Xiaomi branded product. In this case, the MIJIA photo printer can print photos taken with your phones in various formats. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun spoke glowingly about the photo printer, extolling its capability to print pictures just the way they are, in terms of quality.

The photo printer comes with a compact but cool size, a regular feature of most Xiaomi products. The printer is capable of print pictures at a maximum size of 6 inches. It is understood that the print resolution of Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer is 300 x 300dpi, using CMY 3-color dye sublimation printing technology, which can realize 256-level color scale complete output presentation. Sublimation technology can present more rich color levels and wider color gamut, ensuring a better color reproduction. In order to solve the problem of photo fading and yellowing. The Xiaomi Mijia photo printer is automatically coated with a colorless transparent protective film at the last step of photo printing, showing excellent scratch, anti-fingerprint and splash-proof properties, while the photo dye factor is protected from gas, light or moisture. While fading, the color of the photo stays longer. In addition, the device is said to have 655 vents and 12 different apertures with a sleek appearance. The vents are perhaps to let in air in order to keep it cool always. As a result of this, it can print photos continuously in a stable manner.

Related: Redmi Note 7 camera samples showcase the 48MP sensor’s prowess in various lighting conditions

The printer comes with support for Mijia APP, WeChat app. The device also supports AirPrint screen printing, computer wireless printing, and can be controlled using the power button which also doubles as the print button. print photos with one button. Te smart printer also allows you to share your photos with friends and family even when you are not with the printer.

Thereis no word yet as to when it will be available in China and even elsewhere.

(source)