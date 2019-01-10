Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor to launch after Spring Festival

The Redmi Note 7 is Redmi’s first phone since it became a standalone brand and also the first Xiaomi/Redmi phone with a 48MP camera but it won’t be the last. Xiaomi revealed at the event that it will launch a Redmi Note 7 Pro after the Spring Festival which will also have a 48MP rear camera but this time a Sony IMX586 sensor.

Actually, the Sony IMX586 was supposed to be the sensor in the Redmi Note 7 but supply issues caused Xiaomi to switch to Samsung’s GM1 sensor. The above info was revealed at the event earlier today. Redmi says the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been made for users who are more focused on camera performance and plan to unveil it after the Spring Festival.

Based on the above statement, it is clear the Samsung G1 sensor isn’t as good as the Sony IMX586 but how significant is the difference in performance?

While both are 0.8μm-pixel sensors, the Sony IMX586 uses a Quad-Bayer array that is arranged in 4×4 for a pixel count of 48 million while Samsung’s sensor can actually only do 12MP but interpolates to 48MP.

So even if the output from the GD1 sensor is 48MP, it can’t be compared to that of the IMX586 which is truly a 48MP sensor. The difference in the camera performance can be seen when you zoom in on images taken with both photos.

Will the camera sensor be the only difference between the two phones? Most likely not. Even though the design is similar and specs like the screen and battery capacity will likely remain unchanged, we believe the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a more powerful processor.

Nevertheless, the Redmi Note 7 still offers good value for money and if you are on the lookout for a new phone right now, you should consider it. However, if you can wait, you should do so just bear it in mind that you will also be paying more for the Pro version.

Will you wait for the Redmi Note 7 Pro or go with the Redmi Note 7? Let us know in the comment box.

