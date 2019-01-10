Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE Android TV Box launched for 189 yuan ($27)

Xiaomi has officially announced a new set-top box dubbed Mi Box 4 SE in China. The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE enters the market battle ready to take on similar products like Amazon’s Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku’s wide range of media players, Scishion set-top boxes and even Xiaomi’s existing TV boxes. Xiaomi continues its renowned reputation of offering well-studded devices for ultra cheap price tags with the Mi Box 4 SE which comes with a price tag of 187 yuan ($27). The device is a successor to the Mi TV Box 4 and TV Box 4C launched in China around this time last year.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Box 4 SE comes with the PatchWall UI, which is the same as the smart TV UI that is found on Xiaomi Mi TVs. This adds brings many smart features to any TV when connected via HDMI or AV. PatchWall UI itself supports voice control, channel switching on your DTH connection, channel switching, weather check and voice commands. In addition, the TV box also features full-HD (1080p) streaming. The device also packs a Cortex-A7 quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and there is 4GB of 4GB eMMC flash memory. The device also packs a Mali-400 GPU. For connectivity, the set-top box comes with HDMI, AV and USB ports. In addition, the TV box supports WiFi download of high-definition video and big data files. You can also watch movies from your phones , hard disk or USB flash drive. The device also allows the installation of games and other apps just like most TV boxes.

Furthermore, the Mi TV Box 4 SE comes with support for screen mirroring from smartphones and is a part of the Xiaomi’s wide range of non-smartphone products. The device will go on sale on January 11 via Xiaomi Mall. Reservation for its first flash sale is already ongoing.

