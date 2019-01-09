OPPO joins Xiaomi to make a push for the UK market; maiden launch set for January 29

In the face of a highly saturated domestic market, Chinese phone manufacturers have turned their attention to markets overseas in order to sell their smartphones. India has seen an influx of Chinese OEMs in recent time with companies such as Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and other now dominating the domestic market. The push for more market shares recently shifted to Europe in the face of the difficult economic terrain in the US, the world’s largest market. Attention is now shifting to the UK as OPPO has announced that it will officially launch its smartphones in the UK on January 29.

Finally! UK🇬🇧, we have landed! 😀 https://t.co/bRJVZ9u8tT — OPPO Mobile UK (@OPPOMobileUK) January 9, 2019

The company made the announcement via its new official Twitter handle which has just been created. The company has also created a new OPPO UK website which we believe will go live on the launch day. Presently, the website only has the text “Coming soon” displayed on the landing page. We don’t know the smartphones the coming will launch during its maiden voyage but there are speculations that the OPPO Find X will be one of them as well as the RX17 Pro.

We combine cutting edge #Technology, #Innovation and #Creativity into every smartphone, so you can light up the New Year in #Style. pic.twitter.com/YlR06dKdZG — OPPO Mobile UK (@OPPOMobileUK) January 8, 2019

The entry of OPPO, one of BBK’s subsidiary, into U is coming on the heels of Xiaomi’s recent debut in the UK market in the fourth quarter of last year. Huawei also recently made an entry into the UK market after an unsuccessful attempt to launch the Mate 10 Pro in the US, a move that was scuttled by the US government citing security concerns. The UK and Europe still remains a fertile ground and soon we may see more Chinese OEMs heading there.

