Nokia 8.1 Plus renders reveal it will come with a punch hole display

The Nokia 8.1 is still relatively new but it appears it might be getting a sibling soon. Renders of a device said to be the Nokia 8.1 Plus has surfaced and it shows Nokia will also adopt the punch hole display trend this year.

The renders are from OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The Nokia 8.1 Plus as shown in the images and video has slimmer bezels than the upcoming Nokia 9 flagship thanks to its punch hole display design which means the top bezel can be made as slim as possible. The punch hole display is on the left of the screen just like that of the Samsung Galaxy A8s but it appears to be much smaller.

The phone is said to pack a 6.22-inch display and measures ~156.9 x 76.2 x 7.9 mm. The chin is pretty small but there is still a Nokia logo there. It appears HMD Global wants its phone to be easily recognizable since a lot of manufacturers will be using a similar design.

On the back, the Nokia 8.1 Plus has dual cameras arranged vertically. They are Carl Zeiss lens and there is an LED flash below the sensors. There is also a fingerprint scanner, a Nokia logo, and the Android One branding on the glass-covered back.

The phone has an audio jack at the top and a USB-C port at the bottom flanked by a speaker grille on the left and a microphone on the right. The volume and power buttons are on the right side of the frame.

READ MORE: Nokia 2V specs seen online; is a rebranded Nokia 2.1 for Verizon

The specs are still unknown and there is no inkling on when it will be announced. However, we think this will likely be the phone that succeeds the Nokia 7 Plus.

(Source, Via)