Nokia 2V specs seen online; is a rebranded Nokia 2.1 for Verizon

Verizon Wireless may soon announce a “new” Nokia phone for its prepaid customers. The phone is the Nokia 2V but it is actually a rebranded Nokia 2.1 for the US carrier. The specs of the phone have surfaced online ahead of its official release.

The Nokia 2V has a 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor and paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. Don’t fret, the Nokia 2V, just like the Nokia 2.1, is an Android Go phone. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) which is designed to work with low specs.

There is a single 8MP camera on the rear of the phone and a 5MP sensor in front for selfies. There is no fingerprint scanner or Face Unlock, so you will have to make do with a pattern, password or PIN for security. The Nokia 2V packs a 4,000mAh battery, a MicroUSB port with OTG support, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There is no info on when it will launch but that shouldn’t be far off seeing as its specs have appeared online.

(As suspected, this will indeed be sold prepaid, as the Nokia 2V.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 16, 2018

We first heard of a rebranded Nokia phone coming to Verizon last year from Evan Blass but he first said it was the Nokia 2.1V before confirming it would be called the Nokia 2V a few days later.

