OnePlus 3 & OnePlus 3T spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

When OnePlus announced that it would update the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to Android Pie, it came as a big surprise. Both phones launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, got an update to Android Nougat and then Android Oreo. Most Android manufacturers only stop at two major OS updates which explains why the OnePlus 3/3T getting Pie is a big deal.

The Android Pie update may be hitting both devices soon as models running the latest version of Android have been spotted on Geekbench. The OnePlus 3 was benchmarked a few days ago (January 3) but the Android Pie-running OnePlus 3T was benchmarked on December 27.

At the moment, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T run OxygenOS 5.0.8 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. OnePlus canceled the update to Android 8.1 Oreo in favor of the update to Pie. The update to Pie should also bring a new security patch when it begins to roll out.

READ MORE: Oxygen OS 9.0.1 hits OnePlus 5/5T just a week after receiving Android Pie

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T both have a 5.5 inch 1920 x 1080 display, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 16MP rear camera. Where they differ is in their processor – Snapdragon 820 in the OP3 and Snapdragon 821 in the OP3T; their front cameras – 8MP for the OP3 and 16MP on the OP3T; and their battery capacities – 3,000mAh against the OnePlus 3T’s 3400mAh battery. The OnePlus 3T also has a 128GB RAM variant.

(Sources: 1, 2)