Honor 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India later this month

A couple of months ago, in November, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its Honor 10 Lite smartphone as a watered-down variant of the Honor 10 launched earlier last year and successor to the Honor 9 Lite. Now, the phone is all set to make its debut in India.

According to the reports, the Honor 10 Lite will be launched in the Indian market later this month. While the launch date is not yet known, it is speculated to launch in mid-January.

In China, the Honor 10 Lite is priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$202) for the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs 1,699 Yuan (~$245). The top-end model of the phone which packs 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is available is priced at 1,899 Yuan (approximately $274).

While the Indian pricing is not yet known, we expect it to be similar to that of the Chinese pricing. Also, it’s not known if the company plans to bring all variants to the Indian market. Currently, the smartphone comes in five color options — Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black.

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset.

It comes in either 4GB or 6GB RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

For photography, the device comes equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor stacked vertically. There’s also a 24-megapixel front camera with artificial intelligence technology.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, and micro-USB 2.0 port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top.

Additionally, it also comes with GPU Turbo technology that enhances GPU performance significantly by increasing graphics processing efficiency up to 60 percent. The device is powered by a 3,400mAh battery which should be enough to last a whole day on a single charge.