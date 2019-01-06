Honor View 20 India launch scheduled on 29th January, will be sold exclusively on Amazon

Honor has been teasing the launch of its Honor View 20 smartphone in India since the past few weeks. Now, the company has confirmed that the phone will be launched in India on 29th January and has sent out ‘Save The Date’ invites. The smartphone has already been confirmed to be sold exclusively through Amazon.

The Honor View 20 is the international variant of the Honor V20 launched in China last month. The global launch of Honor View 20 is scheduled to take place on 22nd January at an event in Paris, France and just a week after that, the phone will go official in India.

Since the Honor View 20 is just a rebranded model of the Honor V20, it will come with the same specifications. It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen that supports 2310 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ screen resolution. It offers 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio and 382ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the device is powered by 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It comes with a unique horizontal arrangement for its dual camera setup which includes Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) stereo lens. At the front, there’s an AI-powered 25-megapixel snapper.

Running on Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.0, the phone features GPU Turbo technology for accelerated performance. The Chinese manufacturer claims that the GPU performance is 20 times better than other mainstream smartphones.

For accurate GPU positioning, it packs dual-band GPS technology. There’s also the Link Turbo technology that aggregates LTE and Wi-Fi connections offering uninterrupted internet connectivity. Other connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB-C. The 4,000mAh battery in the smartphone comes equipped with support for 4.5V/5A rapid charging.

In China, the smartphone is available in Magic Night Black, Charm Blue Sear, and Charm Red colors. As for the pricing, the 6GB RAM model is priced at 2,999 Yuan (approximately $435) while the 8GB RAM model costs 3,499 Yuan, roughly $505.

As for the phone’s availability in the Indian market, it is expected to go on sale soon after its official announcement through Amazon.in. The Honor View 20 is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000 (approx. $575) and will compete against the likes of OnePlus 6T.