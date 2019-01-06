TCL to announce a new Alcatel phone and new display technologies at CES 2019

China’s TCL has revealed that we will get to see a new Alcatel-branded smartphone get unveiled at CES 2019. The manufacturer also revealed we will see some new display technologies at the event.

The phone’s name wasn’t revealed and TCL also kept a tight lip on its specs but it did say it will have a Full View Display. Alcatel hasn’t released a phone with the trending water-drop notch, so there is a chance the phone may come with that.

Apart from a new phone, TCL also revealed we will see some new smartphone display technologies one of which is its edge-to-edge dot displays.

The displays will be designed and manufactured by China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) a TCL-owned company best known for manufacturing TCL-branded TVs which are quite popular. Samsung Display also has a stake in the company.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing any new BlackBerry phone from TCL but they did say there will be new partnerships with carriers in the US and other parts of the world.

