Honor 8A official renders leaked few days ahead of launch (Update: Pricing and new color variants)

Update: The Honor 8A will be also coming in Red and Gold color options in China. The 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 3 GB RAM are respectively priced at 799 Yuan (~$116) and 999 Yuan (~$145).

Original Story:

Honor has recently confirmed that it will be debuting the Honor 8A smartphone on Jan. 8. The handset will be arriving as a successor for the Honor 7A from the previous year. The entire specifications of the smartphone have already surfaced through its TENAA listings. The official renders of the Honor 8A smartphone has surfaced few days ahead of its launch.

Honor 8A Press Renders

The press renders of the Honor 8A show that it features a teardrop notched display. The bottom bezel of the phone has brand name of the company. The smartphone has an LED equipped single camera on its rear. The rear side of the phone seems to be made out of glass. The handset does not feature a fingerprint scanner which indicates that it is an entry-level smartphone. The Honor 8A will be available in Black and Blue colors. The predecessor Honor 7A had featured a dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Hence, the Honor 8A appears like a downgraded device when compared to its predecessor model.

Honor 8A Specifications

The Honor 8A launch poster that the company had released earlier this week had revealed that is equipped with features like waterdrop notch screen, 64 GB of internal storage, octa-core processor and dual speakers. Through the TENAA listings of JAT-AL00 and JAT-TL00 Honor 8A variants, it has been revealed that it will be featuring a 6.088-inch display that will produce HD+ resolution. The handset measures 156.28 x 73.5 x 8mm and weighs 150 grams.

The Honor 8A is fueled by 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. Probably, it could be featuring the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The SoC of the phone could be assisted by 3 GB of RAM. For photography, the Honor 8A will come equipped with 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel frontal shooter. The handset will be receiving power from 3,020mAh battery.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the Honor 8A smartphone. It may release in 32 GB and 64 GB storage options.

Honor 8A Pro Rumors

Even though the Chinese manufacturer has not released any information on the Honor 8A Pro handset, rumors have it that there will be a Pro edition of the smartphone. The Honor 8A Pro is expected to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

(source 1, 2)