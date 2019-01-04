Samsung Galaxy M20 live photo leaked and key details appear through FCC certification

Samsung is expected to unleash the Galaxy M series of smartphones soon. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are the two Galaxy M phones that are expected to debut soon. Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy M10 will be packed with entry-level specs whereas the M20 is expected to arrive with mid-range specs. The Galaxy M20 that has a model number of SM-M205F has received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. The FCC filing of the phone has revealed some of its key specs.

The FCC documents of the Galaxy M20 has confirmed that it will be featuring a 156.4 x 74.5mm. Since the display of the M20 measures 155.9mm diagonally, it is equipped with a 6.13-inch display. Rumors have it that it will be featuring an LCD display. In the previous month, the Galaxy M20 had appeared on AnTuTuv through which it was revealed that it carries support for full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

A live image of the smartphone’s display that surfaced through a separate leak has revealed that the M20 will be featuring an Infinity-V display. The notch houses a selfie camera and an earpiece.

The Galaxy M20 FCC documents have also revealed that it will be a dual-SIM phone that will carry support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE 5.0. It is packed with a battery that has a model number of EB-BG580ABN. It could be the massive 5,000mAh battery that it expected to power the phone. For security, the M20 will be offering features like fingerprint scanner and face recognition. The battery of the M20 will carry support for 9V / 1.67A charging.

Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy M20 will be available in two models such as 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM. It could be fueled by Exynos 7885 chipset. The dual camera setup on its rear is expected to feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. It could be arriving with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is likely to come preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 15,000 (~$215).

(source 1, 2)