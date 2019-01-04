Realme Tech Backpack to go on sale for the first time in India on January 7

Realme, the smartphone brand that debuted last year, has already launched five smartphones in the Indian market. Recently, the company also entered the accessories market with the launch of earphones and phone covers.

Now, increasing its products portfolio in India, the company has launched a lifestyle product — Realme Tech Backpack. While the company has not revealed the features of the backpack, it has announced that it will go on sale for the first time on 7th January.

The Realme Tech Backpack is priced at Rs. 2,399 which roughly converts to $34. As a part of the company’s “Realme Yo! Days” sale, the backpack will be available at just Rs. 1 for first 100 orders each day on 7th, 8th, and 9th January.

Along with the Realme Tech Backpack, the Realme U1 Fiery Gold will also go on sale for the first time on 7th January. For those who purchase the Fiery Gold variant of the Realme U1 from 7th January to 9th January, the company is bundling Realme Buds for free. The Realme 2 will also be available on open sale from 7th to 9th January.

During the sale, the Realme Buds which are priced at Rs. 499 (approximately $7) will also go on sale for the first time. Currently, there’s no information available regarding Realme Iconic Case, which was announced alongside Realme Buds.

