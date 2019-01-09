Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker is a decidedly classy speaker for the home

After unveiling the GTK-PG10 party speakers which had a powerful output, big battery with up to 13 hours playback, cup holders and lots more features, Sony again took the centre stage at CES 2019 to announce a sleek, cool wireless speaker with a unique design. The new speaker is dubbed LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker and obviously is more classy even though it looks more like a little lamp than a speaker. This model is a successor to the LSPX-S1 Glass Sound Speaker which was first unveiled in 2016.

In actual fact, the smart speaker doubles as a lamp and speaker. At the centre of a glass tube is a tiny LED light with 32levels of brightness and that can also be set to candlelight mode, which introduces candle-like flickering. Just below the LED light, hidden from view, are three actuators, spaced equally around the inside of the glass. These actuators vibrate the glass to create sound, in much the same way that the actuators on the back of the company’s OLED TVs produce sound by vibrating the panel. At the base is encased a woofer to add bass and lower mid-range, balancing up the higher frequencies produced by the actuators.

According to Sony, the idea behind the Glass Sound Speaker is that the audio travels up the glass tube and out of the bottom of the speaker and spreads evenly into the room in 360 degrees. In other words, there’s no sweet spot – the speaker should sound the same no matter where you’re standing in relation to it. Apart from its beauty, the Sony smart speaker is portable and has an impressive battery that can withstand 8 hours of playback. The device can also receive audio files sent to it using Bluetooth or wi-fi. In addition, it supports Spotify Connect and hi-res audio.

Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker won’t come cheap as it is said to carry a price tag of £550. The gadget will be available to buy in May which is about four months times from now.