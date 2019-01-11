Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset appears on Geekbench, outperforms SD710 SoC

In October last year, Qualcomm announced its latest mid-range chipset Snapdragon 675, which is manufactured using the 11nm processor. The chipset, which is expected to power upcoming mid-range smartphones has now appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the Snapdragon 675 processor scored 1,74,402 points. In comparison, the Snapdragon 670 SoC managed to score 1,50,000. Looking at the results, the SD675 has also outperformed Snapdragon 710 SoC which managed to score 1,70,000 points.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform is an octa-core processor that includes two performance cores of Cortex A76 working at 2.0 GHz and six power efficient cores of Cortex A55 clocked at 1.78GHz. The new chipset will be bringing some advanced features on mid-range phones that are now found only on high-end or flagship phones.

The chipset is equipped with Adreno 61X graphics that carries support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Open CL 2.0, Vulkan, and DirectX 12. For gaming, the company seems to have employed software gaming enhancements that promise to deliver 90 percent reduced janks.

Imaging is the other improved feature of the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The chipset supports front-facing or rear-mounted triple cameras with features such as portrait mode and 3D face unlock. Smartphones powered by the SD675 chipset will carry support for limitless slow-motion videos of HD quality. It also comes with a multi-core third generation AI engine that will play an important role in capturing videos and photos, learning and adapting the voice of the user and improving battery performance.

The chipset supports 4K video playback and DisplayPort through USB-C. For connectivity, it includes X12 LTE modem with 600Mbps download speeds and 3x carrier acceleration, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 with MU-MIMIO, tri-band and Bluetooth 5.0.

Other features of the SD675 include FHD+ resolution supporting the display, DSP security for superior protection while face unlocking a smartphone, Qualcomm Aqstic and aptX audio technologies and support for Quick Charge 4+.

