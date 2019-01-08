Qualcomm says its 5G chipset would power up to 30 devices this year, mostly phones

Late last year, Qualcomm released a list of 19 OEMs who it says are already committed to its 5G vision for 2019. However, the US chipmaker has expanded its projections of the number of phone models that would use its 5G chip. According to the US fabless chipset manufacturer, “more than 30 commercial 5G mobile devices” are expected to land using the company’s hardware this year, and the majority of them will be phones.

Earlier on, the company had reeled out the 19 partners to include popular brands such as ASUS, Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, HMD, HTC, Sony, Sharp, LG and Motorola. Others include Fujitsu, computer networking firm Netgear, wireless communications equipment maker Sierra and a couple of names that don’t sound familiar as far as mobile phones are concerned. The company didn’t disclose the other company that would jack up the number of gadgets that would pack a Snapdragon 855 processor to thirty. The SD 855 chipset features the Snapdragon X50 modem which will power the 5G technology.

The number of 5G partners Qualcomm already has onboard looks higher than those who were early adopters when 4G LTE started landing back in 2011. This massive push to 5G may be a way OEMs and carriers hope to counter the slumping smartphone market. The company believes its SoC, modem, and RF solutions, are the best and doesn’t think any other chipmaker can mount any competition in that regard. Already, MediaTek has exited the flagship chipset segment and may be a long time away from 5G. S, Qualcomm believes virtually all 5G mobile devices launched in 2019 will be built on its 5G solutions.