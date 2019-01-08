Xiaomi drops new teaser for its Redmi 48MP dual camera smartphone

Last week, Xiaomi announced that its Redmi line of affordable smartphones will become a separate brand much like Honor is to Huawei. On Thursday, the very first Redmi smartphone following the announcement will be unveiled and there is already so much anticipation in the air.

Although we already know what the Redmi phone looks like thanks to official images shared on the web by Xiaomi’s own executives, that isn’t stopping them from dropping more teasers of the phone.

48MP AI Dual Camera. Only two days left until our Redmi launch in China.#Redmi pic.twitter.com/anGAKlv6Iq — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 8, 2019

The latest teaser was shared on Twitter by Donovan Sung (@donovansung), the global spokesperson for Xiaomi. The tweet confirms the Redmi phone will have 48MP AI Dual Camera setup and also includes a picture of the black variant of the phone.

The picture shows the dual cameras which are arranged vertically and slightly raised. There is a LED flash below the setup and the words “48MP AI DUAL CAMERA” are engraved right underneath.

A similar poster was shared on Weibo but it reveals more details such as the phone’s nickname “King Kong” and also the time for the launch which is 1400hrs China local time (0600hrs GMT).

The official name of the phone is still unknown and TENAA is yet to reveal all its specs. However, we do know it will pack a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.3-inch display.

