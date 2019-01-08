Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker with Snapdragon 855, 8 GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

A new Xiaomi smartphone labelled as “Blackshark Skywalker” has appeared on Geekbench today. What’s interesting about this listing is that the handset has appeared with the all new Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

The Geekbench listing of the Black Shark Skywalker shows that it is powered by “msmnile.” Reports from last year had revealed that “nile” is the codename of the 855 chipset while “msm” refers to Snapdragon. The SoC is supported by 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is running on Android 9 Pie OS. In the single-core test, the Black Shark Skywalker has scored 3,494 points and in multi-core test, it has recorded a very impressive score of 11,149. These scores similar to other Snapdragon 855 phones seen on Geekbench.

In October, Xiaomi had launched the Black Shark Helo smartphone as the world’s first smartphone with 10 GB of RAM. The smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 845 chipset. It appears that the Chinese manufacturer could be now gearing up to launch a new Snapdragon 855 SoC powered gaming phone in the next few months. The Black Shark Helo was launched ahead of Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 last year. Hence, there is a possibility that the Black Shark Skywalker may debut in March ahead of Mi MIX 3 5G which is also expected to go official in the same month.

The Snapdragon 855 tags along X50 LTE modem which enables 5G connectivity on devices driven by the chipset. However, some Snapdragon 855 powered phones arriving this year that won’t be supporting 5G connectivity are expected to feature X24 LTE modem. A recent report had revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 and it will feature X24 LTE modem. There are no details available on the other specs of the Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker. Hopefully, forthcoming leaks may reveal more information the smartphone.

